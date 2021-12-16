BIG RAPIDS — Mason County Eastern's boys basketball team used a 29-2 edge in the second quarter to take a commanding 86-24 Western Michigan D League victory Thursday at Big Rapids Crossroads.
"We had a good night at both ends of the floor tonight. If there is such a thing as a 'quiet' 38 points, that described Eli (Shoup's) performance," said Mason County Eastern coach Mark Forner. "He has a tremendous work ethic and has worked hard to elevate his game, and it showed tonight.
"I was pleased with defensive effort of Wyatt Crawford, Clay Shoup and Nate Wing's effort. The three of them combined for 15 steals, and we were able to convert them for easy baskets. It was a nice team win."
Eli Shoup had 38 points, 18 rebounds, two assists and six steals.
The Cardinals (3-1, 3-0 WMD) had four of its six players score in double figures. Crawford had 16 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Clay Shoup had 13 points, four assists, seven rebounds and five steals. Wing had 11 points and six rebounds.
Raj Singh led the Cougars (0-3, 0-3 WMD) with 20 points.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (86)
C.Shoup 6 0-0 13, Wing 5 0-0 11, Drake 2 2-4 6, Howe 1 0-0 2, E.Shoup 18 2-3 38, Crawford 6 0-0 16. Totals: 38 4-7 86.
BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (24)
Singh 6 4-6 20, Carnes 1 0-0 3, Horning 0 1-2 1, Roman 0 0-2 0. Totals: 7 5-10 24.
MC Eastern;18;29;21;18;—;86
BR Crossroads;12;2;5;5;—;24
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (6): C.Shoup, Wing, Crawford 4. Big Rapids Crossroads (5): Singh 4, Carnes. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 9, Big Rapids Crossroads 10. Fouled out—none.