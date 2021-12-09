WALKERVILLE — Mason County Eastern’s boys basketball team defeated Walkerville, 85-37, in Western Michigan D League play Thursday in Walkerville.
“We were pleased with the way our guys played against a very well-coached but very young Walkerville team. Lee Oomen does an outstanding job as their head coach,” said Eastern coach Mark Forner. “We were a little bigger and stronger and did not turn the ball over. That was the biggest difference in the game — we only had 6 turnovers and as a coach I was pretty happy about that.
“It also helps when you have three guys like Eli (Shoup), Clay (Shoup) and Wyatt (Crawford) score over 20 points in the same game.”
The Cardinals (2-1, 2-0 WMD) were led by Eli Shoup with 24 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Clay Shoup scored 23 points, and Crawford scored 21. Clay Shoup had five rebounds and three assists. Crawford had four steals, six rebounds and nine assists.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (85)
C.Shoup 9 3-4 23, Wing 2 1-2 5, Drake 0 1-4 1, Howe 2 0-0 5, E.Shoup 13 0-0 26, Crawford 9 0-0 21, Hamilton 2 0-2 4. Totals: 37 5-12 85.
WALKERVILLE (36)
Chase 5 0-0 13, Santillan 2 0-2 6, Brandstetter 6 0-0 15, DeLapaz 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 0-2 36. Totals: 15 0-2 36.
MC Eastern 21 29 23 12 — 85
Walkerville 11 7 11 7 — 36
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (6): C.Shoup 2, Howe, Crawford 3. Walkerville (9): Chase 3, Santillan 2, Brandsetter 3. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 4, Walkerville 6. Fouled out—none.