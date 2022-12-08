BEAR LAKE — Mason County Eastern's boys basketball team dropped a 50-44 decision in Western Michigan D League play Thursday night in Bear Lake.

"(We) trailed most of the game but whittled a 10-point third quarter deficit down to two points with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter," said Eastern coach Mark Forner. "The Lakers knocked down free throws in the final minute to pull away with the victory.

"We defended and rebounded well tonight, but we continue (to) struggle with offensive continuity," Forner continued. "We have three games next week and my hope is that we will see that improvement."

The Cardinals were led by (0-2, 0-1 WMD) Clay Shoup with 20 points. Nate Wing had four steals, four assists and seven points. James Drake had nine rebounds to go with four points.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (44)

Tyndall 3 1-2 7, Shoup 7 3-5 20, Wing 3 1-4 7, Drake 2 0-0 4, Hasenbank 0 0-1 0. Totals: 15 5-12 44.

BEAR LAKE (50)

G.Harless 5 5-9 18, M.Harless 5 0-2 10, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kniz 1 0-0 2, Griffis 6 0-1 14, Salvi 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 5-12 50.

MC Eastern;9;15;6;14;—;44

Bear Lake;17;6;17;10;—;50

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (5): Shoup 5. Bear Lake (5): G.Harless 3, Griffis 2. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 15, Bear Lake 18. Fouled out—none.