CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s boys basketball team was able to keep pace with defending Western Michigan D League champion Mesick for a quarter before the Bulldogs took control and scored a 73-37 victory in Custer.

The Cardinals’ Clay Shoup and Bulldogs’ Ashtyn Simerson went score-for-score in the first quarter as Shoup nailed 15 of his team-high 27 points. Simerson had 12 of his 34 in the same frame.

But Simerson led the Bulldogs (5-2, 4-0 WMD) with a big second half, accounting for 19 points. Shoup was held to 12 points in the final three quarters for Eastern (1-5, 1-3 WMD).

“We came out and played quite well the first 12 minutes of the ballgame, but Mesick is a very good defensive team and we struggled to handle their pressure in the second half,” said Eastern coach Mark Forner. “We are playing a little short-handed due to some injuries, but two of our young guys Ron Hasenbank and Aaron Drake gave us a nice lift off the bench with their defensive effort.”

Mesick won for the 25 straight time in league play with the victory. The Cardinals return to action Tuesday when they travel to Baldwin.

MESICK (73)

Simerson 13 5-6 34, O’Neil 4 0-1 10, Hall 3 0-0 6, Simmer 6 1-2 19, Ham 2 0-0 4. Totals: 28 6-9 73.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (37)

Tyndall 1 0-3 2, Shoup 7 8-9 27, Wing 2 0-1 4, Drake 1 0-1 2. Totals: 12 8-14 37

Mesick;20;18;18;17;—;73

MC Eastern;17;5;8;7;—;37

3-point goals—Mesick (11): Simerson 3, O’Neil 2, Simmer 6. Mason County Eastern (5): Shoup 5. Total fouls—Mesick 13, Mason County Eastern 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Mesick 58, Mason County Eastern 26.