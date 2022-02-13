MARION — Mason County Eastern’s Clay Shoup continued a torrid scoring stretch as he scored 24 points as the Cardinals downed Marion, 61-48, in Western Michigan D League play Saturday in Marion.
What really caught Eastern coach Mark Forner’s eye, though was the play of the Cardinals’ defense.
“Our defensive effort was very good. Nate Wing and Zach Howe were particularly sharp. To their credit, Marion wouldn’t go away,” Forner said. “Fortunately Clay was able to knock down a couple of 3s in the fourth to put the game away. It’s tough to win back-to-back games on the road. But our six guys responded well after an emotional win the night before at Brethren. I was pleased with our effort.”
Shoup finished with six 3-pointers in all for his scoring total for the Cardinals (12-3, 11-2 WMD). Eli Shoup had 18 points, three rebounds, four steals and three assists. Wyatt Crawford had seven assists, six rebounds and two steals to go with seven points. Wing had five steals.
Mason Salisbury led the Eagles (4-7, 4-6 WMD) with 18 points, 15 of which were in the second half. Bradin Prielipp had 12 points while Gavin Prielipp had 10 points.
Eastern is now 8-5 in the short-lived all-time series that began in 2004-05.
The Cardinals return to action Wednesday when they host Mesick.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (61)
C.Shoup 8 2-3 24, Wing 2 1-2 5, Drake 2 3-3 7, E.Shoup 8 2-4 18, Crawford 3 0-1 7. Totals: 23 8-13 61.
MARION (48)
Yowell 1 0-0 2, Salisbury 7 4-5 18, B.Prielipp 5 0-0 12, Meyer 2 2-4 6, G.Prilipp 4 0-0 10. Totals: 19 6-9 48.
MC Eastern 13 15 15 18 — 61
Marion 8 12 17 11 — 48
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (7): C.Shoup 6, Crawford. Marion (4): Prielipp 2, Baldwin 2. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 10. Marion 0. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Drake. Technical fouls—none.