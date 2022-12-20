BIG RAPIDS — Mason County Eastern's boys basketball team rolled into the Christmas holiday break with a 59-19 Western Michigan D League victory Tuesday night in Big Rapids.

Eastern (1-4, 1-2 WMD) snapped its winless streak by taking a 38-10 halftime lead en route to the lopsided victory.

"Our offense looked a little more efficient tonight, especially in the first half. The ball was moving quickly, and we were able to run our offense with some success," said Eastern coach Mark Forner.

The Cardinals were led by Clay Shoup with 33 points, matching a career-high he had last season against the Cougars in Custer. Nate Wing had a career-high 14 opints with five steals. Alex Tyndall had eight rebounds.

Crossroads (0-3, 0-3 WMD) was led by Donny Guernesy and Keegan Carnes with six points each. The Cougars have lost 28 straight games overall and 31 consecutive games in the league.

Eastern returns to action Jan. 4, 2023, when it hosts Marion.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (59)

Tyndall 1 2-4 4, Shoup 15 3-5 33, Wing 7 0-4 14, Drake 2 0-0 4, Hasenbank 1 0-0 2, Goble 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 5-13 59.

BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (19)

Beach 1 0-0 2, D.Guernesy 3 0-0 6, Carnes 2 0-0 6, Witherspoon 0 2-2 2, Lie 1 1-2 3. Totals: 5 3-4 19.

Mason Co. Eastern;18;20;15;6;—;59

BR Crossroads;2;8;2;7;—;19

3-point goals—none. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 9, Big Rapids Crossroads 13. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Drake. Technical fouls—none.