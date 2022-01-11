MESICK — Mason County Eastern's boys basketball team saw its first action since Dec. 16 on Tuesday, and the Cardinals fell to Mesick in a Western Michigan D League contest, 64-31.
The Bulldogs (3-0, 3-0 WMD), too, had a long layoff, but used a full-court press to push out to a 26-6 lead after the first quarter.
"Mesick is a very good and well-coached team. They came out very strong at the start of the game, and we didn't," said Eastern coach Mark Forner. "Mesick did a particularly good job of keeping the ball out of Eli Shoup's hands. We played flat and obviously struggled coming out of the extended Christmas break.
"We will play better against Baldwin on Thursday at home."
Eli Shoup led the Cardinals (3-2, 3-1 WMD) with eight points and 10 rebounds.