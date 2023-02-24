MANISTEE — Clay Shoup had a hot hand in the first half, and the Mason County Eastern boys basketball team rode it to a 20-point lead before Manistee Catholic made a comeback in the second half.

But the Sabers had too far of a hill to climb, and the Cardinals managed to hold them off for a 53-46 West Michigan D League boys basketball victory Friday night in Manistee.

“We rode Clay. We’ve been riding him all year, and he was feeling it the first half,” Eastern coach Mark Forner said. “We got some kids involved tonight, which was really good.

“Zach Howe did a really nice job. Shout out to (freshman) Aaron Drake. Four fouls, I think, in the first 10 minutes of the game and he managed to hang in there, didn’t foul out.

“But, we’ve got to learn to finish ball games. We’re not used to playing with a lead, we’re used to playing from behind. But, it was a really nice win for us.”

The two teams played pretty much evenly in the first quarter, with the Cardinals taking a three-point lead, 8-5, after Shoup swished a 3-pointer.

Catholic tied it, 12-12 when Matt Gunia hit a fadeaway 15-foot jumper. Howe answered with a 3-pointer for the Cardinals, and Shoup sank two free throws as Eastern led, 17-13 at the horn.

Eastern then went on a 4-0 run to start the second quarter, Howe elevating for a reverse layup and Shoup making two more free throws, to stretch its lead to nine, 21-12.

Shoup knocked down another 3-pointer and Nate Wing converted two free throws as the Cardinals stretched their lead to 13 points, 27-14. Eastern led, 33-16, at the half.

“They couldn’t miss a shot, and we couldn’t hit a shot in the first half,” said Sabers coach Nick Fortier. “The hustle was there for us. We worked extremely hard. We had to make adjustments at the half because they were setting double screens to open it up for Shoup and he was hitting everything.

“We came back out in a zone, and we double teamed him when we got back out on the floor. We were creating a lot of turnovers, and giving ourselves a lot more opportunities to shoot the ball. We got back in it, but it just wasn’t enough.”

Eastern outscored the Sabers, 8-2, at the onset of the third quarter, with Howe and Wing each hitting a 3-pointer to open a 21-point lead, 41-20. It was 42-24 going into the fourth quarter.

But the Sabers rallied, going on a 9-2 run, punctuated by a 3-point bucket from Nate Oleniczak — to cut the Cardinal lead to 11, 44-33 with 5:14 remaining.

Jackson Star Chief scored on a putback and Lee Pizana swooped inside for a layup that further cut Eastern’s advantage to nine, 46-37 at the 3:50 mark.

The Sabers would get no closer.

“We kind of stepped in it there in the fourth quarter,” Forner said. “Nick is a great coach, and I prepared the kids that they were going to come at us hard, and they did.

“They made they made their run. It takes twice as much energy when you’re 20 points down. But our kids have been playing better the last two weeks, and physical, which is great. In the tournaments, that’s what you want.”

Shoup poured in a game-high 27 points, which included five 3-pointers. Howe finished with three 3-pointers and scored 16 while Wing added 10.

Oleniczak led the Sabers with 11 points. Star Chief and Gunia had nine apiece.

Gunia pulled down 14 rebounds and Pizana had six boards. Pizana also had four assists and six steals.

Eastern (6-13, 5-10 WMD) travels to Mesick for a league game on Monday.

Manistee Catholic (8-12, 7-9 WMD) next takes the hardwood Tuesday for a league game at Walkerville.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (53)

Shoup 9 8-14 27, Wing 2 5-8 10, Howe 5 3-5 16, Totals: 14 16-27 53.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (46)

Capling 1 0-0 3, Pizana 2 2-2 6, Kequom 1 0-0 3, Hallead 2 1-2 5, Gunia 4 0-0 9, Oleniczak 5 0-0 11, StarChief 4 1-2 9. Totals: 19 3-6 46.

MC Eastern 17 16 9 11 — 53

Manistee Cath. 12 4 8 22 — 46

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (9): Shoup 5, Howe 3, Wing. Manistee Catholic (4): Capling, Kequom, Gunia, Oleniczak. Fouls—Mason County Eastern 13, Manistee Catholic 25. Fouled out—Manistee Catholic: Capling, Hallead, Oleniczak. Technical fouls—none.