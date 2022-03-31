Two players from Mason County Eastern were named to the first team for all-conference selections by the Western Michigan D League in boys basketball.
In all, three players from Eastern, two from Pentwater, three from Baldwin, one from Manistee Catholic and one from Walkerville all were named either to the first team, second team or honorable mention.
Eastern seniors Eli Shoup and Wyatt Crawford were named to the first team. Teammate Clay Shoup was named to the second team.
Pentwater’s Will Werkema-Grondsma and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr were both named to the second team.
Carmelo Lindsey led Baldwin with a first team choice. Jesse Pangio and Louie Jackson were honorable mention.
Manistee Catholic’s Kyle McLinden and Walkerville’s Jesus Santillan were honorable mention.
First team all-WMD: Baldwin — Carmelo Lindsey, junior. Brethren — Garrett Mobley, freshman. Mason County Eastern — Eli Shoup, senior; Wyatt Crawford, senior. Mesick — Connor Simmer, senior; Logan Wiendaw, senior; Ashtyn Simerson, junior.
Second team all-WMD: Bear Lake — Jake Griffis, senior. Brethren — Connor Wojo, sophomore. Marion — Mason Salisbury, junior. Mason County Eastern — Clay Shoup, junior. Mesick — Carter Simmer, junior. Pentwater — Will Werkema-Grondsma, freshman; Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr, senior.
Honorable mention: Baldwin — Jesse Pangio, senior; Louie Jackson, sophomore. Big Rapids Crossroads — Raj Singh, senior. Manistee Catholic — Kyle McLinden, senior. Mesick — Tyler Sexton, senior. Walkerville — Jesus Santillan, senior.