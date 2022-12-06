WHITE CLOUD — Mason County Eastern tried to rally from a very sluggish start to the 2022-23 season at White Cloud, but the Indians earned a 61-45 victory.

The Cardinals (0-1) were down 12-7 after the first quarter and tried to claw back from a 37-11 halftime deficit at White Cloud (1-0).

“Well, we overcame a pretty ugly first half and played much better the second. We were down by 30, but the boys didn’t quit and made a game of it,” said Eastern coach Mark Forner. “We will get better after getting this non-conference game under our belts.”

Clay Shoup led all scorers with 25 points. Nate Wing had 10 points and four steals. James Drake added 10 rebounds and Alex Tyndall had eight.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (45)

Tyndall 3 0-0 6, Shoup 9 4-4 25, Wing 5 0-1 10, Drake 1 2-3 4. Totals: 18 6-8 45.

WHITE CLOUD (61)

M.Ruemler 1 0-0 3, J.Ruemler 1 0-0 2, Strait 7 0-0 15, Robinson 8 2-2 20, McGowan 2 1-2 5, C.Ruemler 1 0-0 2, Watson 4 1-4 9. Totals: 24 4-8 61.

MC Eastern;7;4;17;17;—;45

White Cloud;12;25;17;7;—;61

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (3): Shoup 3. White Cloud (4): M.Ruemler, Strait, Robinson 2. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 8, White Cloud 11. Fouled out—none.