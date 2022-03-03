MANISTEE — Mason County Eastern’s boys basketball team scored a slim 39-36 Western Michigan D League victory on the road Thursday at Manistee Catholic to conclude the regular season.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we really got a lift from Wyatt Crawford and Eli Shoup in the second half,” said Mason County Eastern coach Mark Forner. “They were the difference — making big defensive plays and knocking down free throws in the fourth quarter. It is nice to get the win, but we need to play better at districts next week.”
“We had a chance with 30 seconds left to take the lead,” Manistee Catholic coach Nick Fortier said. “I thought the kids played with a lot of effort tonight. We had only four turnovers the first half. Probably our best basketball all year, and this is the perfect time to do it.
“Overall, I thought we executed very well. There are some things we can clean up, but we played great defense. I think this game is going to prepare us well for the tournament.”
Mason County Eastern (15-5, 14-4 WMD) was led by Eli Shoup with 21 points with Crawford scoring 12. The pair scored all but seven of those points in the second half. Eli Shoup also had 12 rebounds to complete the double-double to go with four blocked shots. Crawford had three steals and three blocked shots. Clay Shoup had eight rebounds.
Lee Pizana had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead the Sabers (6-14, 5-13 WMD). Nathaniel Barnett scored 10 points and had two steals. Kyle McLinden had 10 points and hauled down 15 rebounds.
With the season sweep of the Sabers, Eastern won for the 50th time in 108 meetings between the two schools since 1963-64.
The Cardinals will host an MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal game at 7 p.m., Monday, against Big Rapids Crossroads. The winner will head to a Wednesday district semifinal game at McBain Northern Michigan Christian.
The Sabers will play MHSAA Division 4 district tournament host Frankfort in a semifinal game Wednesday. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (39)
C.Shoup 1 0-0 3, Wing 1 0-0 2, E.Shoup 7 7-8 21, Crawford 3 3-5 12, Hamilton 0 1-2 1. Totals: 12 11-15 39.
MANISTEE CATHOLIC (36)
McLinden 5 0-0 10, Pizana 3 3-6 9, Hallead 2 0-0 5, Barnett 4 3-4 12. Totals: 14 6-10 36.
MC Eastern 6 5 14 14 — 39
Manistee Cath. 14 7 5 10 — 36
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (4): C.Shoup, Crawford 3. Manistee Catholic (2): Hallead, Barnett. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 12, Manistee Catholic 18. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.