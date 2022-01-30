CUSTER — Manistee Catholic couldn’t penetrate Mason County Eastern’s defense in the first half as the Cardinals celebrated their homecoming Saturday afternoon, 60-26.
The Sabers piled up the turnovers on their end, and Eastern made them pay. The Cardinals raced back down to their end of the floor and scored and scored and scored some more.
Eastern owned a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, and Manistee Catholic didn’t get a field goal to fall until Ryker Capling hit a shot with 4:55 showing in the second quarter.
“I keep saying about our guys, we’re a defensive team and that drives everything,” said Eastern coach Mark Forner. “We got turnovers and got some opportunities. We tried to cut down on our turnovers and have more opportunities, better decision-making.”
It was Manistee Catholic’s only field goal of the first half as the Sabers were playing for the first time since Jan. 13.
“They’ve been off for quarantine for two weeks, so they weren’t at full-strength,” Forner said. “I expect they will be in much better shape when we see them in the next couple of weeks.”
“I don’t want to make excuses, but a lot of it had to do with being off for two weeks,” said Manistee Catholic coach Nick Fortier. “We had one practice (Friday) and jumping into a game.”
Mason County Eastern continued to get to the basket for buckets, hit a handful of 3-pointers and draw fouls to extend its lead at the free throw line. The Cardinals were ahead 33-5 at halftime.
On offense, the Cardinals were led by Eli Shoup with 11 of his 16 points in the first half — all before being named homecoming king at halftime. Amelia Stewart was named the homecoming queen.
The Sabers came out in the second half and picked up their intensity defensively, trying to give themselves a spark. Lee Pizana sacred nine points in the third quarter, including hitting for two 3-pointers.
“We told them we had to turn up the pressure in the second half. We threw in a full-court press that we’ve never thrown just to get the guys to be aggressive, hustle down the floor,” Fortier said.
Eastern had a counter to Pizana, though in Clay Shoup. Shoup had 10 points in the third with a mix of two 3-pointers and getting to the basket for a field goal and sinking two free throws on a foul.
Eastern stretched its lead more in the fourth quarter to finish with final margin.
The Cardinals were led by Clay Shoup with 20 points, two assists, two steals and four rebounds. Eli Shoup scored 16 points and had eight rebounds, nien steals and two assists. Nate Wing scored 11 points. Wyatt Crawford had six steals and eight assists with six rebounds.
“James Drake had a good night (Saturday), and Zach Howe came off of the bench and had seven rebounds,” Forner said. “The guys played really well.”
The Sabers were led by Pizana with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals. McLinden led Manistee Catholic with nine rebounds to go with three blocked shots and two assists and three points.
“I think there’s a lesson to be learned. Coming out sluggish, scoring those five points in the first half to score 26 points in the second half. I think there is a lesson to be learned about the intensity level they need to be at a different level like the rest of the teams,” Fortier said.
In the all-time series, the Cardinals won for the 49th time in 107 all-time games since 1963-64.
Eastern next hosts Hesperia in a non-conference game Monday night, part of seven games in 14 nights. Manistee Catholic will play Monday, too, as the Sabers host Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
In the junior varsity game, Manistee Catholic won, 47-29. The Cardinals were led by Alex Tyndall with 11 points. Jackson Starchief led the Sabers with 19 points.
MANISTEE CATHOLIC (26)
Pizana 3 4-6 11, McComb 1 0-0 2, Capling 2 0-0 4, Hallead 1 0-0 3, Grunia 1 1-2 3, McLinden 1 1-2 3. Totals: 9 6-10 26.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (60)
C.Shoup 7 2-2 20, Wing 4 1-2 11, Drake 0 3-4 3, E.Shoup 7 2-4 16, Crawford 1 4-6 7, Howe 1 1-2 3. Totals: 20 13-18 60
Manistee Cath.;0;5;14;7;—;26
MC Eastern;14;19;16;11;—;60
3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (2): Pizana, Hallead. Mason County Eastern (7): Shoup 4, Wing 2, Crawford. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 18, Mason County Eastern 12. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Manistee Catholic 47, Mason County Eastern 29. Eastern scoring—Malburg 2, Hasenbank 5, Nelson 7, Tyndall 11, Larr 2. Manistee Catholic scoring—Hoeflinger 2, Starchief 19, Hybza 4, Potter 2, Brindle 4, Ole 10, Gunia 6.