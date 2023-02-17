CUSTER — Marion had a breakout second half at Mason County Eastern Friday night as the Cardinals boys fell, 57-39, in Western Michigan D League play in Custer.

The Cardinals (4-13, 4-10 WMD) and Eagles (14-5, 11-3 WMD) were knotted up at 22-22 at halftime. But Marion's Mason Salisbury and Cole Meyer had big second halves to earn the league victory.

"Our guys played really well defensively tonight — especially Nate Wing and Zach Howe. We kept the game close, but we got a little winded in the fourth quarter," said Eastern coach Mark Forner. "Marion is a big, strong, defensive oriented team and we had to fight for every basket. We are using a six-man rotation, so that caught up with us towards the end. But I am very happy with the way our kids competed tonight."

Salisbury sank 12 of his 15 points in the second half while Meyer had seven of his 17 in the second half, too. Gavin Prielipp added 13 points for the Eagles.

Clay Shoup led all scorers with 19 points.

Marion swept the season series and has a two-game winning streak in the all-time series that began in 2004-05. Eastern still leads with an 8-6 edge.

The Cardinals return to play Tuesday night on the back end of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader against Cadillac Heritage Christian in Custer.

MARION (57)

Baker 1 0-0 3, Cox 0 1-2 1, Salisbury 5 4-5 15, Preilipp 5 0-0 13, McCrimmon 0 0-2 0, Scott 2 2-2 6, Meyer 6 5-6 17. Totals: 19 12-17 57.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (39)

Tyndall 2 0-0 4, Shoup 6 6-11 19, Wing 1 1-2 3, Howe 4 0-0 9, A.Drake 1 2-2 4. Totals: 14 9-15 39.

Marion;13;9;16;17;—;57

MC Eastern;6;16;9;8;—;39

3-point goals—Marion (5): Salisbury, Prielipp 3. Mason County Eastern (2): Shoup, Howe. Total fouls—Marion 13, Mason County Eastern 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Marion: Scott.