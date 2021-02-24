CUSTER — Mason County Eastern was able to weather a determined Marion boys basketball squad in a Western Michigan D League contest Wednesday night in Custer, 48-45.
Eastern had a double-digit lead in the early part of the second quarter, but Marion put on a press that caused all sorts of trouble for the Cardinals late.
“As the game got tighter in the second half, we got a little tighter,” Eastern coach Mark Forner said. “To Marion’s credit, their top scorer, James Drake did a really nice job on him. He only had one field goal, but he had 14 free throws. He knocked them down and lengthened the game for them.
“This is part of the learning process. We’ve got to learn how to close and finish games,” he said.
The Cardinals’ Eli Shoup went to work on the offensive glass early against Marion (1-4, 1-4 WMD), scoring on three put-back baskets in the first quarter, and he supplied two more baskets in the lane in the second quarter.
Shoup had 11 points by halftime and he finished with 17 points.
Shoup was joined in the lane by Drake, and he showed much of the same work in the lane as Shoup. Eastern (2-5, 2-3 WMD) owned a 22-13 lead at halftime.
“We had a lot of open looks in the first half, but we just could not knock them down,” Forner said.
Clay Shoup got going in the third quarter, scoring the Cardinals’ first seven points including hitting for two three-pointers for a 29-17 lead with 6:03 remaining in the frame. He finished with a team-high 18 points.
Marion was able to cut the lead down by speeding up the game with a full-court press. The Eagles cut the lead down to six points through the middle of the third quarter with a 11-3 run, 32-28, with 2:24 remaining.
But a technical foul was called after a made shot by Marion, snapped the streak by the Eagles. The Wyatt Crawford sank both technical tosses as a part of a 4-1 closeout to the third quarter for a 36-29 Cardinals lead heading into the fourth quarter. Crawford finished with 10 points.
Eastern’s problems with Marion’s press continued in the fourth quarter. What added to the pain were fouls. The Eagles were in the bonus early in the frame as Eastern committed fouls as Marion put up shots.
Eli Shoup gave the Cardinals some breathing room as his teammates found him on the block for back-to-back baskets to extend Eastern’s lead. Crawford’s scoop and score with 4:25 remaining pushed the Cardinals lead out to nine points, 42-33.
Marion slashed back into the Cardinals’ lead off of its press. Riley Moggo lifted up a shot that fell with 3:27 remaining for a five-point Eastern lead, 42-37. A free throw by Moggo nearly a minute later pulled the Eagles to within four points.
“I burned a couple of timeouts to try slow things down. And we had some errors in judgement at the end, some untimely fouls,” Forner said. “We took some untimely shots with less than a minute when we were trying to hang onto the lead.
“It’s a learning opportunity. It’s nice to win, but it’s kind of hard on the coach’s heart.”
The stretch became a bit of a free throw shooting contest as both teams were in the bonus. Eventually, Marion was forced to foul with less than a minute remaining, and a missed shot on the front end of the single bonus followed by a Cardinals foul put Moggo back on the line with 44.7 seconds remaining. He split his pair as Eastern owned a three-point lead, 46-43.
Back-and-forth possessions led to Clay Shoup getting fouled on a rebound with 14.6 seconds remaining. He connected on both for a 48-43 Eastern lead.
The Eagles, though, weren’t out of it. Braden Prielipp hit on two of three free throws, but Eastern got the ball in. It ping-ponged around and off of the head of a Marion player near mid-court with 1.9 seconds remaining. The ball went into Darin Stever, and time expired before a foul could be called.
The Eagles were led by Mason Salisbury with 16 points while Moggo finished with 11.
Eastern plays its next game Friday night back at home against Pentwater.
In the junior varsity game, Eastern lost to Marion, 36-28. The Cardinals were led by Michael Troost with nine points.
MARION (45)
Prielipp 1 2-2 4, Yowell 1 1-2 6, Salisbury 1 14-15 16, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Moggo 4 5-6 11, Thomas 2 0-0 5. Totals: 11 20-25 45.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (31)
C.Shoup 6 3-4 18, Bates 1 0-0 2, Crawford 3 5-6 10, Drake 1 0-2 2, E.Shoup 7 3-3 17. Totals: 18 11-15 18.
Marion;9;4;15;16;—;45
MC Eastern;9;13;14;13;—;48
Three-point goals—Marion (2): Yowell, Thomas. Mason County Eastern (4): C.Shoup 3, Crawford. Total fouls—Marion 14, Mason County Eastern 18. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Drake. Technical fouls—Marion: Thomas. JV game—Marion 36, Mason County Eastern 28. Eastern scoring—Wing 4, Howe 7, Troost 9, C.Shoup 4, Hamilton 4.