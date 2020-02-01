CUSTER — It was homecoming at Mason County Eastern, and the crowd was jam packed to see a Cardinal victory.

Behind Wyatt Crawford’s big night knocking down six three-pointers, the Cardinals ran away from Bear Lake, topping them, 66-27, in Western Michigan D League play.

“We certainly played our most complete first half of the year,” said Eastern head coach Mark Forner. “Our defensive intensity was really good, and we like to say that our defense creates our offense. The nice thing was that we didn’t let up even after giving up two points in the first.”

