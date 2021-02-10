CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern girls basketball team dropped its first game of the year, falling to Mesick, 60-29, in Western Michigan D League play.
The Cardinals trailed by just one, 10-9, after the first quarter and kept it a single digit deficit heading into the half as they were down 25-16.
The Bulldogs offense was able to heat up in the third quarter connecting on three threes and racking up 20 points to MCE’s five as the Cardinals trailed 45-21.
“It’s tough because of COVID. Mesick had a little more endurance than we did,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “I think they adapted to wearing the masks better than we did. We had a couple of girls cramp up, and a couple had some issues with their asthma. I think with one day of contact drills, we were still finding some of that.”
Missed chances at free throw hurt the Cardinals ability to chip away at the Bulldogs lead as Mesick ran away with the victory.
Smith said his team was out-rebounded by the Bulldogs, 50-32.
Kaela Blais led the Cardinals in scoring with nine points followed by Lucia Huarte with seven and Lydia Howe with five.
“Kaela played well. Lucia, with this being her first game here, played well, too,” Smith said of his foreign exchange student.
MESICK (60)
Hillier 3 0-0 6, O’Neil 6 3-4 16, Abraham 10 2-4 25, Black 3 0-0 6, Hawk 2 0-0 4, Akem 0 1-2 1, Kendrozorski 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 6-10 60.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (29)
L.Howe 2 1-2 5, H.Howe 0 2-2 2, Huarte 2 3-6 7, Jackomino 2 0-0 4, Smith 0 0-4 0, Blais 4 0-2 9, Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Tyndall 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 6-18 29.
Mesick;10;15;20;15;--;60
Mason Co. Eastern;9;7;5;8;--;29
3-point goals—Mesick (4): Abraham 3, O’Neil. Mason County Eastern (1): Blais. Total fouls—Mesick 14, Mason County Eastern 10. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: L.Howe. JV Score: Mesick 31, Mason County Eastern 14. Mason County Eastern scorers: Alvesteffer 10, Hurry 2, Codman 2.