BALDWIN — Cold shooting by the Baldwin Panthers early allowed the Mason County Eastern boys basketball team to stay in the game Wednesday night in the second game of a MHSAA Division 4 district semifinal in Baldwin.
The Panthers (21-1) heated up all too soon for the Cardinals, and eventually ran away with a 70-33 win to earn a spot in Friday night’s 7 p.m. championship game opposite Pentwater.
“We ran into a buzzsaw,” said Eastern coach Mark Forner. “The first 10 minutes went pretty much the way we scripted it. Not so much the last three quarters.
“They got fired up and got running, got some easy baskets off some turnovers. They’re very fast and a very talented team. We just were not a match for them.”
Early, though, the Cardinals were and had their fans hoping for an upset.
Clay Shoup, who reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career a couple of weeks ago, made one-of-two free throws and buried a 3-pointer that sent the Cardinals into a 4-2 lead in the early going.
Despite dominating the boards, and getting three and four chances on their offensive end, the Panthers couldn’t get anything to fall and settled for four free throws which tied the score, 4-4.
Zach Howe, another team leader for the Cardinals, drove inside for a layup to give the Cardinals a 6-4 lead. But the Panthers tied it again, 6-6 when David Lee scored their first field goal of the game on a layup.
Lee knocked rolled in a floater as the Panthers mounted a four-point lead, 10-6 before Shoup put back an offensive rebound to cut it to one, 10-9.
Chance Dockery splashed a 3-pointer seconds before time expired in the first quarter to send the Panthers into the quarter break with a 13-10 edge.
Baldwin rocked the Cardinals with an 11-0 run in the second quarter which swelled their lead to 14 points, 24-10. Carmelo Lindsey stole the ball at halfcourt and drove to the hoop for a layup to make it 31-12 with 2:41 left in the half.
The Panthers led, 40-14, at the break. It was 66-23 after three quarters.
“Baldwin is a well-coached team, and they play very fast,” Forner added. “We started the year 1-10, and ended 7-17. That was good.
“It was a great bunch of kids, a great locker room. I had a lot of fun coaching these guys.”
Nate Wing paced the Cardinals with 15 points and Shoup added 10.
Lindsey poured in a game-high 19 points for the Panthers. SJ Hossler tossed in 17 and Lee contributed 11.
Baldwin swept the season series from the Cardinals and won for the fifth straight time. The Panthers own a 105-67 edge in the series — including 15-9 in the post-season.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (33)
Shoup 3 3-5 10, Wing 4 4-9 15, Howe 1 2-2 4, Hasenbank 0 1-2 1, Drake 1 1-2 3. Totals: 9 11-20 33.
BALDWIN (70)
Hawkins 1 0-0 2, Dockery 2 0-0 6, Lindsey 6 4-4 19, Hossler 7 2-2 17, Jackson 4 0-0 8, Allen 1 0-0 3, Lee 5 0-0 11, Powers 1 0-0 2, Ezell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 6-6 70.
MC Eastern;10;4;9;10;—;33
Baldwin;13;27;26;4;—;70
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (2): Shoup, Wing. Baldwin (8): Lindsey 3, Dockery 2, Hossler, Allen, Lee. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 9, Baldwin 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.