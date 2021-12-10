BIG RAPIDS — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team jumped out to a quick first quarter lead and then hung on for a 38-27 Western Michigan D League victory Friday evening at Big Rapids Crossroads.
“The got it down to six points in the second quarter. They were a scrappy team and played hard in front of their fans,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith.
Smith said he extended the 1-3-1 zone defense the Cardinals (3-1, 3-0 WMD) are using this season, and it seemed to disrupt the Cougars (0-3, 0-3 WMD) on offense. But…
“They were still able to get some open looks,” Smith said.
The Cardinals were led by Janessa Alvesteffer with 14 points and eight rebounds. Hilary Howe had 10 points and four steals and Corinna Hernandez had five rebounds to go with her 10 points. Lucy Shoup had 12 rebounds to go with her three points.
Eastern is back in action Wednesday night when it hosts Brethren.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (38)
Codman 0 1-3 1, Howe 4 1-4 10, Shoup 1 1-2 3, Alvesteffer 7 0-0 14, Hernandez 3 1-2 10. Totals: 15 4-11 38.
BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (27)
Cole 3 2-4 8, Buys 0 1-2 1, Thompson 7 0-1 16, Morgan 0 0-1 0, Variluinen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 3-8 27.
MC Eastern;15;7;6;10;—;38
BR Crossroads;6;8;6;7;—;27
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (4): Howe, Hernandez 3. Big Rapids Crossroads (2): Thompson 2. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 9, Big Rapids Crossroads 14. Fouled out—none.