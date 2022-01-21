CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team returned to action Friday night for the first time in nine days and defeated Walkerville in a Western Michigan D League contest, 48-30.
The Cardinals (5-4, 5-3 WMD) raced out to a 20-7 halftime lead, but the Wildcats (3-6, 3-5 WMD) rallied in the third quarter to cut the deficit to six points. Eastern, though, went on a 18-point scoring binge to earn the victory.
“We played quite well defensively in the first half,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “In the third quarter, we had about a 2-3 minute stretch where we weren’t getting (the ball where it needed to go).”
“Corinna Hernandez did a good job, and Janessa Alvesteffer had a ton of rebounds. Deanna Codman played well as an off-guard, and Hilary Howe played point and got the ball where it needed to go.”
The Cardinals were led by Hernandez with 18 points and 17 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Avlesteffer had 13 rebounds to go with nine points. Codman scored 11 points and eight rebounds. Howe had 10 rebounds and three points.
Eastern scored its 60 victory in the 106th meeting between the two schools since fall 1973.
Eastern’s junior varsity team won, 16-15. The Cardinals were led by Olivia Wing, Alisia Gili and Avery Crawford with four points apiece.
WALKERVILLE (30)
Sheehy 3 0-0 6, DeLaPaz 5 2-4 13, Yamaguchi 4 2-4 11. Totals: 12 4-8 30.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (48)
Codman 5 0-0 11, Howe 1 1-1 3, Shoup 0 3-4 3, Fuster 1 0-0 2, Alvesteffer 4 1-3 9, Harry 1 0-2 2, Hernandez 7 1-4 18. Totals: 19 6-14 48.
Walkerville 4 3 17 6 — 30
MC Eastern 11 9 10 18 — 48
3-point goals—Walkerville (2): DeLaPaz, Yamaguchi. Mason County Eastern (4): Codman, Hernandez 3. Total fouls–Walkerville 14, Mason County Eastern 11. Fouled out—Walkerville: Carr. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Mason County Eastern 16, Walkerville 15. Eastern scoring—Wing 4, Robinson 2, Tyler 2, Gili 4, Crawford 4.