MARION — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team was able to work its way to doubling up Big Rapids Crossroads Monday evening during an MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal on the parquet floor of Marion High School, 37-18.
Eastern pushed out to a double-digit lead in the second half en route to the victory.
“We picked up our defensive intensity again,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “We moved our feet, and we were moving to our openings. Obviously, we only held them to two points in the third.”
Crossroads used an extended 1-3-1 zone defense, and the Cardinals eventually were able get enough baskets to fall.
“It took us a minute until we could get around (them),” Smith said. “They have active hands, and it had to be a good pass.”
The Cardinals advanced to play McBain Northern Michigan Christian (14-4) in the district semifinals at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, in Marion.
“They’re obviously a quality rated team,” Smith said of the Comets. “They’re good, they’re quick. They played in a very difficult league, and they were third… We’re going to have to do everything in our power to limit our mistakes and have some timely shooting.
“But I think we can compete if we do that.”
The Cardinals scored the first seven points of the second half to break open what was a tight game in the second quarter at one point. Corinna Hernandez began the run 33 seconds into the second half, and that was the start to a 7-0 run. Eastern owned a 26-13 lead when the run was snapped by Crossroads’ Kaitlin Buys with a field goal.
Eastern allowed just that sole field goal by Crossroads, and the Cardinals were ahead, 30-13, entering the fourth quarter.
Eastern was able to stake out a 6-0 lead to start the game, and the Cardinals were able to have a two-possession lead for much of the first half.
The Cougars were able to cut Eastern’s lead to 14-11 on a field goal by Amelia Thompson with 1:51 remaining in the first half. The Cardinals responded with a 5-0 run, capped by a field goal by Hilary Howe. Eastern owned a 19-11 lead at halftime as Howe scored seven points.
After Eastern grew its lead in the third quarter, the Cardinals went on to out-score the Cougars, 7-5, in the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals were led by Howe with 13 points followed by Hernandez with nine. The Cougars were paced by Jackie Cole with eight points.
The Cardinals (10-10) swept Big Rapids Crossroads in the regular season, winning on Dec. 10, 2021, and Feb. 1.
Eastern still has to play at Manistee Catholic for a regular season game. The Sabers have a half-game lead on Marion and Mesick in the Western Michigan D League race. If Manistee Catholic wins, the Sabers will win the title outright. If the Sabers lose, there will be a three-way tie for the league championship.
The Cardinals now own a 19-16 edge in the all-time series between them and the Cougars, with the series getting underway in winter 2007-08. Eastern is also 6-2 in the playoffs against Big Rapids Crossroads, and improved to 2-2 in playoff games hosted by Marion.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (37)
Codman 1 0-2 2, Howe 3 7-10 13, Fuster 1 1-2 3, Alvesteffer 1 1-4 3, Harry 3 1-4 7, Hernandez 4 0-0 9. Totals: 13 10-22 37.
BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (18)
Cole 3 0-4 8, Buys 1 0-0 2, Thompson 3 0-2 6, Carr 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 0-6 18.
MC Eastern;9;10;11;7;—;37
BR Crossroads;3;8;2;5;—;18
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (1): Hernandez. Big Rapids Crossroads (2): Cole 2. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 12, Big Rapids Crossroads 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.