MESICK — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team tried to rally from a 23-12 halftime deficit in a Western Michigan D League game Thursday at Mesick, but came up short, 41-38.

The Bulldogs scored 17 second quarter points to take the big lead at the break. After Mesick (6-10, 6-7 WMD) grew the lead by three points heading into the fourth quarter, Eastern (7-9, 6-7 WMD) sank 16 points to draw close to the Bulldogs.

“We struggled getting our offense flowing early and turned the ball over against their pressure,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “Then (we) came out flat in the second quarter, and they hit some shots.”

“We were down by 16 in the third quarter and continued to fight and battled back to it at 36 late in the fourth,” he continued. “The girls deserve credit for staying in the game. They easily could have given up, but they fought to the end and came up one possession short.”

Three girls scored eight points apiece for the Cardinals: Olivia Wing, Deanna Codman and Maria Gomez-Jiminez. Wing had two assists and five rebounds. Codman added four steals. Janess Alvesteffer and Gomez-Jiminez each had 10 rebounds. Gomez-Jiminez also had three steals.

The Bulldogs were led by Kayla McCoy with 13 followed by Isabelle Terry with 12.

The two teams split the regular season between them this season. Eastern owns a 7-3 series record as the series began in 2017-18.

Eastern hosts Baldwin for a Western Michigan D League game Tuesday night.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (38)

Mickevich 3 0-0 6, Wing 3 2-6 8, Codman 2 4-6 8, Tyler 0 1-2 1, Alvesteffer 3 1-2 7, Gomez-Jiminez 3 1-4 8. Totals: 14 9-20 38.

MESICK (41)

Quiggin 4 0-0 9, Sexton 0 2-4 2, Terry 4 0-3 12, Milliron 1 0-0 2, Av.Valentine 1 1-3 3, McCoy 5 0-0 13. Totals: 15 3-10 41.

MC Eastern;6;6;10;16;—;38

Mesick;6;17;13;5;—;41

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (1): Gomez-Jimenez. Mesick (8): Quiggin, Terry 4, McCoy 3. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 16, Mesick 19. Fouled out—Mesick: McCoy. Technical fouls—none.