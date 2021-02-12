CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team was able to keep Walkerville uncomfortable enough to earn a 32-21 victory in a Western Michigan League game Friday night in Custer.
The Cardinals used their zone defense to help to zero in on Walkerville’s Mykaela Berumen to prevent the long-range sniper from causing too much damage.
“The top of our 1-3-1, no matter who I put there — Hillary Howe was out there, Dawn (Jackomino) was out there, a couple of times Lydia (Howe), Kaela was out there once or twice — (really played well),” said Mason County Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “I thought slowing down Mickey, who was obviously a very quality ballplayer, making her change her motion and speed, that definitely affected the ballgame for sure.”
The Cardinals were able to gain some separation late in the first quarter. Hillary Howe hit a basket with 24.6 seconds remaining in the first quarter, and it was followed up by a putback basket by Corinna Hernandez with 3.6 seconds remaining.
“With the momentum change, you could feel it on our team,” Smith said. “They realized we’re going to win this game or at least be competitive for the next three quarters. It was big for them to see, not just the five on the floor, but the ones on the bench, that they realized this is a ball game. So much more energy than what we played with on Tuesday.”
It gave Eastern a 8-4 lead at halftime. The lead grew to seven points on a three-pointer by Dawn Jackomino from the wing. Berumen cut Eastern’s lead to two points, 11-9, including hitting for a three-pointer.
Eastern, though, closed out the first half with Jackomino splitting a pair of free throws and Lucia Huarte-Hilgado hitting a shot on a drive to the basket with 4.6 seconds remaining in the half. The Cardinals had a 14-9 lead at the break.
Walkerville was able to get the game to two possessions in the third quarter, but Eastern would score in was a back-and-forth contest for much of the second half.
Eastern edged out to the 11-point margin by scoring the game’s final three baskets.
The Cardinals were led by Hernandez with nine points and six rebounds. Lydia Howe had nine rebounds and three assists with Jackomino and Huarte-Hilgado each getting seven rebounds.
Walkerville was led by Berumen with 12 points.
In the junior varsity game, Mason County Eastern defeated Walkerville, 31-8. the Cardinals were led by Deanna Codman with nine points while Janessa Alvesteffer scored eight points.
WALKERVILLE (21)
Gardner 2 0-4 5, Drum 2 0-0 4, Berumen 5 0-0 12, Santillan 0 0-2 0. Totals: 9 0-6 21.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (32)
L.Howe 1 1-4 3, H.Howe 2 0-0 4, Huarte-Hilgado 4 0-0 8, Jackomino 1 1-2 4, Blais 0 0-2 0, Hernandez 4 0-0 9, Tyndall 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 2-8 32.
MC Eastern;8;6;10;8;—;32
Walkerville;4;5;8;4;—;21
Three-point goals—Walkerville (3): Gardner, Berumen 2, Mason County Eastern (2): Jackomino, Hernandez. Total fouls—Walkerville 9, Mason County Eastern 7. Fouled out—none. JV game—Mason County Eastern 31, Walkerville 8. Eastern scoring—Codman 9, H.Howe 4, Mickevich 2, Tyler 2, Alvesteffer 8, Harry 2, Lindstrom 4.