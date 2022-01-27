BEAR LAKE — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team scored its third straight Western Michigan D League victory Thursday night in turning away Bear Lake, 41-27.
The Cardinals (6-5, 6-3 WMD) pushed out to a seven-point lead after the first quarter and owned a 13-point lead at halftime.
“We hit them pretty hard in the first quarter,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “We pushed out our 1-3-1 defense to see what we could do with it. Our offense was OK. We worked on some things.”
The Cardinals nearly had three girls score in double figures, too. Janessa Alvesteffer and Hilary Howe each scored 10 points with Corinna Hernandez supplying nine points.
“We had six different girls score (Thursday),” Smith said. “We’re trying to get more of that balance out of our scoring.”
The Cardinals completed the regular-season sweep of Bear Lake with the victory. It was Eastern’s 62nd victory in 95 outings since fall 1973 against the Lakers.
Eastern returns to play on Tuesday when it hosts Big Rapids Crossroads in another conference contest.
Bear Lake (0-7, 0-6 WMD) plays at Mesick on Tuesday.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (41)
Wing 0 2-2 2, Codman 2 0-0 4, Howe 4 1-3 10, Fuster 3 0-1 6, Alvesteffer 5 0-0 10, Hernandez 3 0-0 9. Totals: 17 3-6 41.
BEAR LAKE (27)
Swanson 2 2-2 7, Hall 3 0-3 6, Rineer 3 0-2 6, Merrill 3 0-0 6. Evans 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 2-7 27.
MC Eastern;17;9;7;8;—;41
Bear Lake;10;3;6;8;—;27
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (4): Howe, Hernandez 3. Bear Lake (1): Swanson. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 10, Bear Lake 8. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.