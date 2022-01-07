MARION — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team returned to action from the Christmas holidays Friday night, but dropped a Western Michigan D League contest on the road in Marion, 49-29.
“Early foul trouble threw off our substitution rotation and that led to getting some unfavorable rebounding match-ups,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “We battled hard with Marion for rebounds, but they went to the glass aggressively. We didn't protect the ball well tonight, (and) our turnovers were up from our season average. We struggled at the charity stripe and couldn't close that margin after their big second and third quarters. “
Eastern (3-4, 3-3 WMD) owned a 9-6 lead after the first quarter, but the Eagles (4-1, 4-0 WMD) outscored the visitors, 20-10, in the second quarter for a 26-19 lead. Marion expanded that lead in the second half.
Eastern was led in scoring by Janessa Alvesteffer with nine points. Deanna Codman added seven points. Corinna Hernandez led the Cardinals with seven rebounds followed by Claudia Fuster with six rebounds and Skylar Harry five.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (29)
Wing 0 0-6 0, Codman 3 0-0 7, Howe 1 1-7 3, Shoup 2 0-2 4, Fuster 0 0-2 0, Alvesteffer 4 1-3 9, Hernandez 2 2-4 6. Totals: 12 4-24 29
MARION (49)
Bear 0 1-2 1, Moggo 2 0-1 5, Meyer 8 4-11 20, Sutton 2 2-2 7, Henderson 3 0-0 6, Kechner 2 0-0 4, Cheson 3 0-2 6, Boban 0 0-2 0. Totals: 20 7-20 49.
MC Eastern;9;10;4;6;—;29
Marion;6;20;14;9;—;49
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (1): Codman. Marion (2): Moggo, Sutton. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 17, Marion 21. Fouled out—Marion: Bear. Technical fouls—none.