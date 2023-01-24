CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team picked up a non-conference victory against Hesperia Tuesday, 46-35, in Custer.

“The girls played well tonight,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “I was happy with the complete game that they put together. They executed well on offense and rebounded great tonight. Olivia Wing and Deanna Codman did a good job distributing the ball.

“Janessa Alvesteffer had a great game inside and that opened up our ball penetration when they collapsed defensively on her.”

Alvesteffer led the Cardinals (7-6) with 17 points followed by Olivia Wing with 15 points.

Hesperia (1-12) was led by Noelle Evans and Samy Logana with 11 points each.

The Cardinals snapped a four-game winning streak by the Panthers in the series, and Eastern nearly evened up the all-time series. Hesperia owns a 19-18 edge since the series began in 1974.

Eastern plays at Big Rapids Crossroads in a Western Michigan D League game on Thursday.

HESPERIA (35)

Wishman 1 0-2 2, Evans 4 0-0 11, Valdes 1 0-0 2, Logana 4 0-0 11, Weberg 3 0-0 9. Totals: 13 0-2 35.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (46)

Mickevich 1 0-2 2, Wing 5 5-7 15, Codman 1 0-0 3, Tyler 0 2-2 2, Alvesteffer 7 3-3 17, Gomez-Jimenez 3 0-0 7. Totals: 17 10-14 46.

Hesperia;3;9;8;15;—;25

MC Eastern;7;13;12;14;—;46

3-point goals—Hesperia (9): Evans 3, Logan 3, Weberg 3. Mason County Eastern (2): Codman, Gomez-Jiminez. Total fouls—Hesperia 17, Mason County Eastern 11. Fouled out—Hesperia: Townsend. Technical fouls—none.