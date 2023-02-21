CUSTER — Mason County Eastern's girls basketball team rallied in the second quarter to get close to Cadillac Heritage Christian, and the Cardinals used a 25-20 edge in the second half to win the non-conference game, 40-37, in Custer.

"The girls started a little slow out of the gate tonight, probably a bit amped up from senior night and they stuggled to get some shots to fall, but they had a strong second and third quarter offensively," said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. "The girls were able to limit Heritage's leading scorer to just a single point in the fourth.

"The girls picked up their defensive intensity in the fourth and really rotated well in their zone and didn't allow a made basket in the fourth."

Deanna Codman led the Cardinals (9-12) with 15 points and 12 rebounds followed by Maria Gomez-Jimenez with 11 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots.

"Deanna Codman had a great game for us tonight. She directed the offense well and shot in rhythm to lead our scoring tonight and finished the game with a double-double," Smith said.

Regan Farmer had 20 points to lead Cadillac Heritage (2-8).

Eastern improved to 2-0 in the series that began two seasons ago.

The Cardinals plays at Walkerville Thursday night in Western Michigan D League play to wrap the regular season.

CADILLAC HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (37)

M.Husted 1 0-0 2, R.Husted 2 3-7 7, Farmer 7 4-5 20, Smith 0 2-4 2, Bigger 3 0-3 6. Totals: 13 9-19 37.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (40)

Codman 5 1-4 15, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Jonson 1 0-0 2, Willoughby 0 1-4 1, Tyler 1 2-4 4, Gomez-Jimenez 4 2-6 11, Montanher 2 0-0 4, Crawford 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 7-20 40.

Heritage;9;8;18;2;—;37

MC Eastern;3;12;16;9;—;40

3-point goals—Cadillac Heritage (2): Farmer. Mason County Eastern (5): Codman 4, Gomez-Jimenez. Total fouls—Cadillac Heritage 20, Mason County Eastern 12. Fouled out—none.