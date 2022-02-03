BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team dropped a 39-24 Western Michigan D League game Thursday at Brethren.

“We could not just get a shot to fall for us,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “They have two two girls. We’ve got good looks at it.”

Eastern (7-6, 7-4 WMD) saw its two-game win streak snapped with the defeat. Brethren (6-3, 5-3 WMD) swept the season series from the Cardinals and improved to 50-45 all-time in the series that began in fall 1976.

The Cardinals were led by Deanna Codman with eight points.

Mason County Eastern lost the junior varsity game, 26-18. The Cardinals were led by Kennady Tyler with eight points.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (24)

Codman 3 0-1 8, Howe 0 0-1 0, Fuster 2 1-4 5, Alvesteffer 0 2-4 2, Hernandez 2 2-4 7. Totals: 7 5-14 24.

SHELBY (39)

Richardson 2 0-0 5, Amstutz 2 0-0 4, Biller 4 2-3 8, Sexton 7 1-3 17, Estes 1 1-6 3. Totals: 16 4-12 39.

MC Eastern;8;12;2;2;—;24

Shelby;8;6;10;15;—;39

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (1): Hernandez. Brethren (3): Richardson, Sexton 2. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 12. Brethren 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Brethren 26, Mason County Eastern 18. Eastern scoring—Foglie 2, Wing 6, Tyler 8, Crawford 2.

