MANISTEE — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team spoiled the party for Manistee Catholic on Thursday night, knocking off the Sabers, 44-37, in a makeup game at Manistee.
The Sabers (14-6, 12-4 WMD) came into the game with hopes of securing sole possession of the Western Michigan D League title, but the loss to the Cardinals forced a three-way for the championship between Manistee Catholic, Marion and Mesick.
After losing to the Sabers in double overtime at their place earlier in the regular season, the Cardinals (11-11, 10-6 WMD) knew they were capable, and they certainly were motivated.
“I told our three seniors that they had an opportunity to do something no other girl at Mason County Eastern has done, and that’s win your last basketball game,” said Eastern head coach Jake Smith.
“Obviously, it was a little scheduling quirk. But, yes, they were pumped up to win, 100 percent.”
But it was the Sabers that came out energized, and busted out to a 5-0 lead when Grace Kidd knocked down a 3-point shot.
The Cardinals bounced back, however, and tied the score 5-5 when Hillary Howe scored on a floater with 5:45 left in the first period. But the Sabers scored the last basket of the first quarter when Kidd swooped in for a layup to give the Sabers a 9-7 lead at the horn.
Corinna Hernandez drilled a 3-point shot to send the Cardinals out to a 10-9 lead to open the second quarter. The Cardinals kept a lead until the last seconds when Kidd scored on a layup to send the Sabers into the half with a 14-13 lead.
Janessa Alvesteffer drove inside for a layup and the Cardinals led by four, 22-18 with 4:23 left in the third quarter. Leah Stickney rattled home a 3-point shot to draw the Sabers within one, 25-24 heading into the fourth period.
Claudia Fuster returned an offensive rebound for a basket that stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 33-26. The Cardinals hung on the rest of the way.
“They outhustled and outplayed us tonight,” said Manistee Catholic coach Todd Erickson. “They beat us on the boards. Kaylyn Johnson clashed heads with someone, and her absence hurt.”
Hernandez finished as the Cardinals leading scorer with 12 points, while Fuster had 10 and Howe added eight.
Stickney paced the Sabers with eight points. Ashley VanAelst and Johnson scored seven apiece.
With the season split between the two schools, Eastern has 47 victories in the 97-game series that began in fall 1974.