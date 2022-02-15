CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team was slow to adapt in its Western Michigan D League game against Marion, and it allowed the Eagles to score the road victory in Custer, 54-27.
“We struggled with their physicality,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “Our offense was struggling, too… It was just tough to get things going.”
Smith said Marion (9-5, 9-4 WMD) was a bit taller, too, near the lane, which also contributed to the tough night for the Cardinals (8-9, 8-5 WMD).
“I thought we played well in the second half, but it took us a half to get woke up,” he said.
The Cardinals were led by Janessa Alvesteffer with nine points.
Marion was paced by Georgia Meyer with 19 points followed by Harley Bear with 12 and Jacelyn Moggo with 10 points, respectively.
Eastern’s girls are 3-7 all-time since fall 1990 against the Eagles.
The Cardinals return to the floor Thursday with a game at Pentwater.
MARION (54)
Bear 5 2-2 12, Moggo 4 0-0 10, Dean 1 0-0 2, Meyer 8 3-6 19, Sutton 3 0-0 7, Henderson 0 0-2 0, Kirchmer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 5-10 54.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (27)
Codman 1 0-1 2, Howe 2 1-2 5, Shoup 1 1-3 3, Alvesteffer 4 1-2 9, Harry 0 0-2 0, Hernandez 3 0-0 8. Totals: 11 3-10 27.
Marion 18 10 16 10 — 54
MC Eastern 5 8 6 8 — 27
3-point goals—Marion (3): Moggo 2, Sutton. Mason County Eastern (2): Hernandez 2. Total fouls—Marion 13, Mason County Eastern 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Mason County Eastern 28, Marion 10. Eastern scoring—Foglie 4, Wing 3, Robinson 3, Willoughby 8, Johnson 2, Tyler 8.