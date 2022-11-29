CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team opened the 2022-23 season Tuesday night with a 55-41 defeat at the hands of Onekama in a non-conference contest in Custer.

The Cardinals (0-1) and Portagers were right there in a closely fought game through the first half, but fouls eventually hurt Eastern before Onekama.

“The game was really disjoined,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “There were a lot of fouls on both sides. They had 21 and we had (23). It kind of hurt both sides. The game didn’t have a good flow.”

Eastern was led by Lucy Shoup, who had a double-double with 13 rebounds and a team-high 12 points. Janessa Alvesteffer scored 10 points. Kennady Tyler had nine rebounds to go with three points.

Onekama was led by Carly Bennett with 19 points followed by Madison Gutowski with 16 points.

The Cardinals return to action Friday night on the road in Bear Lake for a Western Michigan D League opener.

ONEKAMA (55)

Zielenski 3 0-2 7, Hart 0 4-7 4, Blackmore 1 1-2 3, Gutowski 7 2-3 16, Zeller 1 2-2 4, Bennett 6 5-10 19, Bradford 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 14-16 55.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (41)

Mickevich 1 0-2 2, Wing 1 2-4 2, Codman 2 1-2 6, Shoup 4 4-8 12, Tyler 0 3-6 3, Alvesteffer 5 0-1 10, Gomez Jimenez 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 10-23 41.

Onekama;9;16;14;19;—;55

MC Eastern;10;13;7;11;—;41

3-point goals—Onekama (3): Zielenski, Bennett 2. Mason County Eastern (1): Codman. Total fouls—Onekama 21, Mason County Eastern 23. Fouled out—Onekama: Zielenski. Mason County Eastern: Wing, Codman, Gomez Jimenez. JV game—Onekama 37, Mason County Eastern 7.