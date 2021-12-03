WALKERVILLE — Mason County Eastern's girls basketball team opened the 2021-22 campaign with a 39-26 Western Michigan D League victory on the road in Walkerville.
The Cardinals (1-0, 1-0 WMD) jumped out to a 13-0 lead on the Wildcats (0-1, 0-1 WMD). Walkerville was able to chip away at Eastern's lead in the middle two quarters, but Eastern pulled away in the fourth quarter.
"We were a little bit aggressive on the defensive end. We didn't turn the ball over very often early on. We continued to pressure and pressure them. That, and in the first quarter, we made 70 percent of our shots," said Eastern coach Jacob Smith about his team's fast start.
Walkerville chopped Eastern's lead to eight points going into the fourth quarter. But, that was as close as the Wildcats got.
"I told the girls to play our speed, and we can't get excited and with their crowd back into it," he said. "After we calmed down, we continued to execute our offense."
The Cardinals were led by Hillary Howe, who scored 18 points — 11 of which in the fourth quarter. Corinna Hernandez scored 16 points. Hernandez got 10 rebounds to make it a double-double. Lucy Shoup had 14 rebounds for the Cardinals.
Walkerville's junior varsity team won the opener, 21-19. Eastern was led by Olivia Wing with six points.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (39)
Howe 7 1-3 18, Fuster 1 1-2 3, Harry 1 0-4 2, Hernandez 5 3-8 16. Totals: 14 5-17 39.
WALKERVILLE (26)
Sheehy 2 0-0 4, Garrett 5 1-1 12, Carr 0 2-2 2, Davis 4 0-1 8. Totals: 11 3-4 26.
MC Eastern;13;4;7;15;—;39
Walkerville;0;7;9;10;—;26
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (6): Howe 3, Hernandez 3. Walkerville (1): Garrett. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 9, Walkerville 17. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Fuster. Walkerville: Conklin. JV game—Walkerville 21, Mason County Eastern 19. Eastern scoring—Foglie 1, Wing 6, Shoup 0, Tyler 4, Fuster 4, Gili 2, Crawford 2.