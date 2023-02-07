CUSTER — Mason County Eastern's girls basketball team picked up a Western Michigan D League 57-10 victory at home against Baldwin Tuesday in Custer.

The Cardinals (8-9, 7-7 WMD) limited the Panthers (0-10, 0-9 WMD) to a scoreless first half on the way to the win.

"The girls played great defense early with some three-quarter court ball pressure and that staked us to a big lead," said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. "We were able to get everyone in the game tonight and try some different player combinations for future games.

"Maria Gomez-Jimenez had a double-double tonight, and Deanna Codman had a strong, well-rounded game tonight along with Olivia Wing up front on our defense."

Gomez-Jimenez had a season-high 17 points to go with 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Codman had a career-high 14 points and she also had six steals. Wing had seven points, six steals and four rebounds.

Baldwin was led by Kelsie Hayter with eight points.

Baldwin returned to having a varsity girls basketball team for the first time in four seasons this year.

The 10 points scored by the Panthers was fourth fewest allowed all-time by Mason County Eastern.

Eastern picked up the regular season sweep of Baldwin, and the Cardinals won for the eighth straight time in the series. Eastern owns a 67-21 mark in the series that started in fall 1973.

The Cardinals return to play Thursday when they travel to Marion for another WMD game.

BALDWIN (10)

Hayter 3 0-0 8, Heighton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 4 0-0 10.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (57)

Mickevich 2 0-0 4, Wing 2 3-4 7, Codman 7 0-0 14, Robinson 0 1-2 1, Tyler 3 0-0 6, Alvesteffer 4 0-0 8, Gomez-Jimenez 7 2-5 17. Totals: 25 6-11 57.

Baldwin;0;0;3;7;—;10

MC Eastern;25;15;10;7;—;57

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (1): Gomez-Jimenez. Total fouls—Baldwin 10. Mason County Eastern 8. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.