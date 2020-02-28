MANISTEE — The rematch was just as close as the first game, and the result was the same as well as Mason County Eastern rallied for a 38-34 Western Michigan D League victory over Manistee Catholic in Manistee Thursday night.
It was the second straight loss for the Sabers (10-10, 10-6 WMD) and dropped them into fifth place in the league. Mason County Eastern lifted its record to 11-9, 11-5 in the league for fifth place with its second win in a row.
“It was a big win, and that was two in a row. This will help get us ready for the for our opener in the district,” Eastern coach Jacob Smith said. “(We) came out and played pretty good defense.”
“Turnovers and rebounding, there’s your stat,” Sabers’ coach Todd Erickson said. “It was tied in the fourth quarter and we didn’t take care of the ball."
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.