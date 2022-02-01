CUSTER — Mason County Eastern was able to make the right moves and passes in taking a 45-34 Western Michigan D League game Tuesday evening in Custer.
Eastern staked itself to a lead in large part by finding a cutting Janessa Alvesteffer down the lane against the Cougars’ defense. She was able to score eight of the Cardinals’ 17 first-half points.
“They play a pretty aggressive defense on the outside with (Amelia) Thompson,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “She’s very quick and she has very quick hands. That opens up our interior, and our interior passing was spot-on for us. I thought there was one or two plays that were missed. We had a lot of post-to-post play, a lot of post in to the outside.”
Crossroads was able to stay relatively close thanks to the play of Thompson. While scoring was hard to come by for the Cougars, her all-around play on defense helped.
Eastern pushed to as much as a 14-point lead early in the second half as the Cardinals continued to push the ball deep, scoring near the rim. Crossroads countered, though.
Jackie Cole sank two 3-pointers, and the Cougars went on a 10-2 run to bring the game to within six points. Alvesteffer again was active in the lane, still allowing Eastern to keep Crossroads at arm’s length.
The Cardinals didn’t allow Crossroads to pull to within less than three possessions the remainder of the quarter. The Cougars, though, had their looks to cut it to at least four early in the fourth quarter.
Two quick baskets — one from Alvesteffer and the other by Lucy Shoup — pushed Eastern’s lead back out to seven. A corner 3-pointer by Corinna Hernandez put the lead up to 12.
The game went into a seesaw from there. Crossroads got it down to nine points late in fourth, but that was as close as the Cougars got. Alvesteffer got the pass on the block, scoring the game’s final points.
“It was pretty close to what I expected,” Smith said. “We beat them by 11 the last time and we beat them by 11 this time. They spread the ball around. I thought we could have rebounded better.
“We allowed a lot more open shots from the perimeter in the third and into the fourth, for sure.”
The Cardinals (7-5, 7-3) were led by Alvesteffer with 18 points followed by Hernandez with 12.
The Cougars (1-7, 1-7) were paced by Thompson along with Jackie Cole and Kaitlin Buys with 10 points each.
Eastern upped its advantage in the all-time series to 18-16 since the series got underway during the winter of 2007-08.
The Cardinals hit the road to Brethren Thursday for the first game of a back-to-back series of games. Eastern hosts Elk Rapids in a non-conference game Friday.
BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (34)
Cole 4 0-0 10, Buys 4 2-4 10, Thompson 5 0-3 10, Morgan 1 0-0 2, Carr 0 2-2 2, Meeuwoes 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 4-11 34.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (45)
Howe 1 0-2 2, Shoup 2 0-0 4, Fuster 2 0-0 4, Alvesteffer 9 0-0 18, Harry 2 1-2 5, Hernandez 3 4-6 12. Totals: 19 5-10 45.
BR Crossroads;2;3;21;8;—;34
MC Eastern;10;7;16;8;—;45
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (2): Hernandez 2. Big Rapids Crossroads (2): Cole 2. Total fouls—Big Rapids Crossroads 13, Mason County Eastern 14. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.