CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team used a big second quarter to take hold of a Western Michigan D League game against Pentwater and earned a 35-20 victory.

The Cardinals (5-4, 5-2 WMD) was behind by one point going into the second quarter, but rallied with a 12-2 scoring edge in the second quarter for a 21-12 halftime lead. Pentwater (2-7, 2-4 WMD) wasn’t able to recover.

“Overall, I was very pleased with our team defense and our rebounding tonight,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “Lucy Shoup and Janessa Alvesteffer both had double-doubles for us. We moved the ball around well and had 12 assists on our 17 made buckets.

“This was a good league win for us after our less productive showing against Marion earlier this week,” he continued. “Hopefully, we can ride this momentum into next week’s league match-ups.”

Shoup had 14 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Cardinals to go with three steals. Alvesteffer had 12 poitns and 10 rebounds. Olivia Wing had four assists.

Pentwater was led by Jocelyn Richison with 10 points.

Eastern won for the fifth consecutive time and 66th time overall in the 99-game series that began in fall 1973. The two teams will meet for the 100th time all-time Feb. 9 in Pentwater.

Before then, the Cardinals return to play Wednesday when they travel to Manistee Catholic to play the Sabers in another league contest. Pentwater hosts Mesick the same night in a WMD game.

In the junior varsity game, Pentwater won, 33-22.

PENTWATER (20)

Richison 4 2-3 10, Swanger 1 0-0 2, Kieda 1 0-1 2, Schaefer 2 0-0 4, Hasil 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 2-4 20.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (35)

Mickevich 1 0-0 2, Wing 0 1-2 1, Codman 2 0-0 4, Shoup 7 0-1 14, Alvesteffer 6 0-2 12, Jimenez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 1-5 35.

Pentwater 10 2 4 4 — 20

MC Eastern 9 12 4 10 — 35

3-point goals—none. Total fouls—10. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Pentwater 33, Mason County Eastern 22. Mason County Eastern scoring—Treguier 10, Johnson 4, Willoughby 3, Montanher 4, Crawford 1. Pentwater scoring—Johnson 11, Man.Sayles 4, Swanger 4, Adams 7, Green 2, Mar.Sayles 2, Hasil 3.