PENTWATER — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team surged ahead in the fourth quarter to defeat Pentwater in Western Michigan D League Play Thursday in Pentwater, 38-29.
The Cardinals (9-9, 9-5 WMD) trailed the Falcons (2-13, 2-11 WMD), 29-26, going into the fourth quarter. Eastern out-scored Pentwater, 12-0, in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
“Quite honestly, until it was over, I don’t know if they scored. I had to call a timeout, that was in the third, and told them, ‘You have to pick up your intensity,’” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith said. “We need to slow down (our offense) and get in their way. If we can just disrupt them and get them out of their flow, things will go our way. We were low on our foul total and we were able to be aggressive. We went 6 of 8 at the line in the fourth, which was big for us.”
The foul trouble that Pentwater was experiencing hurt them quite a bit.
(Haidyn) Adams picked up her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter, and (Eastern) took all the momentum. It seemed like there was a lid on the basket, as we couldn’t get the good looks to fall,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “We ended up with nothing in the fourth, as the girls just couldn’t find the bottom of the bucket. That, coupled with an early bonus in fouls, put (Eastern) at the line a lot in the fourth, and they were able to salt it away.”
Hitting most of those shots was Hilary Howe, who scored eight of her team’s total in the fourth, and she finished with a team-high 13 points along with four steals and eight rebounds.
“I put the ball in Hillary’s hands and Corinna’s hands. They definitely did a great job,” Smith said.
Hernandez had nine points and seven rebounds, including a pair of 3-pointers in the the third quarter..
The Falcons kicked off the game shooting well, as well as having a good third quarter. Adams had a big third quarter for Pentwater.
“In the third, we came out firing on all cylinders,” Gorton said. “Adams was a monster, scoring eight huge points and playing great defense. We were able to push the lead to about seven (in the third).
“Hernandez hit two big triples late in the third that clawed them back into it.”
Pentwater was led by Adams with 10 points two reobunds and two steals. Mikaylynn Kenney returned to the lineup to lead the Falcons in rebounds with 13 with four steals and two blocked shots. Jocelyn Richison had eight points and two steals.
The Cardinals completed the season sweep of Pentwater and improved to 65-34 all-time since the series began in fall 1973.
Mason County Eastern wraps the season with back-to-back games in a home-and-home series starting Tuesday against Manistee Catholic. The Cardinals travel to Manistee Tuesday with the return game Thursday in Custer.
Pentwater’s girls play at Bear Lake Saturday evening.
In the junior varsitiy game, Mason County Eastern won, 28-15. The Cardinals were led by Olivia Wing with 14 points. The Falcons were led by Maren Martinsen with seven points.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (38)
Howe 4 5-11 13, Fuster 3 2-3 8, Alvesteffer 3 1-2 7, Hernandez 3 0-0 9. Totals: 13 9-18 38.
PENTWATER (29)
Richison 3 2-4 8, Kenney 3 0-0 6, Adams 5 0-0 10, Martinsen 0 1-2 1, Sayles 1 0-0 2, Oliphant 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 3-6 29.
MC Eastern;9;10;7;12;—;38
Pentwater;12;3;14;0;—;29
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (3): Hernandez 3. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 11, Pentwater 18. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Mason County Eastern 28, Pentwater 15. Eastern scoring—Foglie 3, Wing 14, Tyler 9, Gili 2. Pentwater scoring—Adams 2, Poewrs 2, Swanger 0, Martinsen 7, Schaefer 2, Hasil 2.