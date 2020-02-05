BIG RAPIDS — In a defensive showdown Tuesday night, the Mason County Eastern girls basketball team came away victorious over Big Rapids Crossroads, 24-22, in Western Michigan D League play.

“It was a very physical game and I think that’s reflected in the score,” said Eastern coach Jake Smith. “On both ends it seemed like every shot was getting contested. Nice to come away with a win when shots aren’t really falling.”

