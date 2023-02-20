MARION — Mason County Eastern's girls basketball team suffered a 59-22 defeat at the hands of top-tier Western Michigan D League Marion Monday night in Marion.

"The girls fought hard tonight, and we got some good minutes out of the bench tonight," said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. "Marion is a good team, with our lack of experience due to depth issues they were able to stretch their lead every quarter.

"I was happy to see the girls playing hard every possession. We were outsized on some matchups, but the girls hung tough and stood tall."

Eastern (8-12, 7-10 WMD) was led by Maria Gomez-Jimenez with six points.

Marion (14-4, 12-3 WMD) was led by Georgia Meijer with 22 points followed by Madison Bell with 12 points.

Marion won for the ninth time in the series that began in fall 1990, and the Eagles are 10-3 against the Cardinals.

Eastern plays again this evening when it hosts a girls/boys varsity doubleheader against Cadillac Heritage Christian.

MARION (59)

Bear 3 3-4 9, Bell 4 0-0 12, Maggo 2 0-0 4, Meijer 10 2-7 22, Satten 4 0-0 8, Kigor 1 2-2 4. Totals: 24 7-13 59.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (22)

Mickevich 1 0-1 2, Codman 1 0-4 2, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Tyler 2 0-0 4, Pancho Gomez 1 0-0 2, Gomez-Jimenez 2 2-3 6, Montarcher 2 0-4 4. Totals: 10 2-12 22.

Marion;13;16;20;10;—;59

MC Eastern;6;8;0;8;—;22

3-point goals—Marion (4): Bell 4. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 12, Marion 16. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Tyler. Technical fouls—none.