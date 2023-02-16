CUSTER — Basketball seasons can be ones of attrition, who will survive to the end.

Mason County Eastern’s girls know that all to well in the negative as the Cardinals suffered another injury to lineup Thursday night in a 55-19 loss to Manistee Catholic in Western Michigan D League play in Custer.

Janessa Alvesteffer joined the list of losses the Cardinals suffered in its lineup as she went down with an injury midway through the first quarter. Alvesteffer appeared to be gripping her leg just above the ankle when she sat on the bench in the first half. She did not sit on the bench in the second half.

“She went up and down the court to probably test, and I put a sub in for her,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “As soon as we could, we got her out.”

Olivia Wing was injured in a recent game and was in street clothes on the bench. Lucy Shoup is a foreign exchange student that is in Europe. That’s three players that Eastern lost since the start of the season.

“On Monday now, we’ll probably have only one or two of our original starters,” Smith said. “It’s a struggle, but we’re trying to get to the end of the season with good morale. And we’re trying to get some of the younger players to learn from some difficult experiences.

“It’s just a matter of battling through and getting that experience.”

Without Alvesteffer’s inside presence — and it was the first full game without Wing — it became that much more difficult against a Sabers team in the hunt for the WMD title, one game behind leader Brethren.

The Cardinals (8-11, 7-9 WMD) trailed by 11 after the first quarter and stared at a 15-point deficit at halftime. Manistee Catholic (17-3, 13-2 WMD) appeared to have the game in hand thanks to a 13-0 run during the third quarter to increase the lead to more than 20.

“We spread it around quite well tonight,” said Sabers coach Todd Erickson, adding later, “We get to halftime and have a little chat and make sure we’re in the right spots. It was just kids out of spots, and our communication wasn’t good. In the second half, we were having fun and they were communicating. It goes hand in hand. I thought they did really nice in the second half.”

Eastern was led by Keeli Johnson with four points. Kaitlyn Mickevich had six rebounds to lead the Cardinals to go with two assists and two steals. Deanna Codman had five.

The Sabers were led by Regan Leiffers witih 10 points followed by Kaylyn Johnson and Grace Kidd with nine points apiece.

Leah Stickney had four steals. Kidd had five assists, and five steals. Ashley VanAelst had four steals. Johnson had four assists and two steals. Manistee Catholic had 28 rebounds as a team, but no single player had more than four.

Manistee Catholic picked up the regular season sweep in the series, and the Sabers won for the second consecutive time. The Sabers own a 53-47 series lead that began in fall 1974.

Eastern will play its final three games next week of the regular season, starting with a road game at Marion Monday night. The Sabers have two games remaining next week, starting Tuesday at Benzie Central.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (55)

Stickney 0 0-2 0, Logan 1 0-0 3, Kidd 4 0-0 9, VanAelst 2 0-0 6, B.Johnson 1 0-3 3, Miller 3 0-0 6, Gunia 1 0-0 2, Ri.Leiffers 3 1-4 7, Re.Leiffers 5 0-0 10, K.Johnson 4 1-2 9. Totals: 24 2-9 55.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (19)

Codman 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Willoughby 0 0-2 0, Tyler 1 1-4 3, Pancho Gomez 1 0-0 2, Alvesteffer 1 1-2 3, Gomez-Jimenez 2 1-2 5. Totals: 8 3-10 19.

Manistee Cath.;16;7;21;11;—;55

MC Eastern;5;3;5;6;—;19

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (5): Logan, Kidd, VanAelst 2, B.Johnson. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 10, Mason County Eastern 10. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.