HESPERIA — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team came up a bit short in a non-conference game Monday night at Hesperia, 24-22.
“We struggled offensively tonight to get shots to fall,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “We had some great looks that didn’t fall for us tonight. Even with that, we got a rebound off a missed Hesperia free throw and got a good look from (Corinna) Hernandez at a 3 for the win, but came up short.”
Smith praised the defense the Cardinals played in the interior against the Panthers.
“Skylar Harry, Corinna Hernandez, and Janessa Alvesteffer teamed up to frustrate (Hesperia’s top post player) the whole game,” Smith said. “A tough loss for the girls, but one they can take lessons from.”
The Cardinals (5-5) were led by Skylar Harry with seven points.
Hesperia (2-6) — which won for the eighth time in 26 tries since fall 1974 — was paced by Abby Joppich with 10 points.
Eastern returns to action Thursday when it travels to play at Bear Lake.
In the JV game, Eastern won, 24-20. The Cardinals were led by Olivia Wing with 10 points.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (22)
Howe 1 0-0 2, Alvesteffer 2 1-2 5, Harry 3 1-2 7, Hernandez 2 3-4 8. Totals: 8 5-8 22.
HESPERIA (24)
A.Joppich 5 0-0 10, Milner 1 0-0 2, E.Joppich 2 0-2 4, Tinkham 3 2-4 8. Totals: 11 2-6 24.
MC Eastern 3 12 2 5 — 22
Hesperia 6 8 6 4 — 24
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (1): Hernandez. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 11, Hesperia 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Hesperia: E.Joppich. JV game—Mason County Eastern 24, Hesperia 20. Eastern scoring—Wing 10, Robinson 2, Willoughby 2, Johnson 2, Tyler 6, Gili 2.