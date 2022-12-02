BEAR LAKE — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team opened the Western Michigan D League campaign with a resounding 42-16 victory against Bear Lake Friday night in Bear Lake.
“We played a much cleaner game than we did on Tuesday cutting our turnovers in half,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith, referring to the season-opening home loss to Onekama. “We also only committed seven fouls tonight. We turned Bear Lake over often leading to some easy transition buckets.”
The turnovers were caused near the top of the zone defense Eastern (1-1, 1-0 WMD) is using.
“I was pleased with Olivia Wing's defense on the top of our zone tonight, she moved well and anticipated well and created 10 Bear Lake turnovers,” Smith said.
Maria Gomez led the Cardinals with 14 points while Janessa Alvesteffer had 13 points. Wing finished with eight points.
Bear Lake (0-1, 0-1 WMD) was led by Taylor Merrill with eight points.
The Cardinals return to action Monday night when they host White Cloud in a non-conference game. Bear Lake travels to Mesick for its next game on Wednesday.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (42)
Wing 4 0-0 8, Codman 1 1-1 3, Shouop 1 1-1 3, Tyler 0 1-2 1, Avlesteffer 6 1-1 13, Gomez 6 0-2 14. Totals: 18 4-12 42.
BEAR LAKE (16)
Hall 3 0-0 6, Rineer 1 0-0 2, Merrill 4 0-3 8. Totals: 8 0-3 16.
MC Eastern;17;10;11;4;—;42
Bear Lake;2;2;6;6;—;16
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (2): Gomez 2. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 7, Bear Lake 11. Fouled out—none.