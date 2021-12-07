CUSTER — Mason County Eastern's boys basketball team started the 2021-22 season with a 69-56 non-conference loss to White Cloud Tuesday in Custer.
"(The) game was closer than the score indicated," said Eastern coach Mark Forner. "(We) overcame some opening-night jitters, but could not close a 38-32 halftime (Indians) lead. White Cloud shot the 3-ball well and scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to pull away."
The Cardinals were led by Eli Shoup with 19 points and 18 rebounds. Clay Shoup aded 16 points, which included five 3-pointers. Wyatt Crawford had two steals and four points to go with 10 points.
Eastern travels to Walkerville Thursday for a Western Michigan D League game.
WHITE CLOUD (69)
Ruether 6 0-0 16, Bode 4 4-9 13, Brunson 5 1-1 14, Strait 1 0-3 3, Stevens 2 0-0 4, Ringler 1 0-0 2, Watson 7 2-2 17. Totals: 24 7-15 69.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (56)
C.Shoup 5 1-3 16, Wing 1 0-0 2, Drake 0 3-4 3, E.Shoup 7 4-5 18, Crawford 3 2-3 10, Hamilton 3 1-2 7. Totals: 19 8-17 56.
White Cloud;20;18;12;19;—;69
MC Eastern;17;15;11;13;—;56
3-point goals—White Cloud (10): Ruether 4, Bode, Brunson 3, Strait, Watson. Mason County Eastern (7): Shoup 5, Crawford 2. Team fouls—White Cloud 18, Mason County Eastern 15. Fouled out—none.