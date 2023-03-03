MESICK — Mason County Eastern's boys basketball team saw host Mesick zoom away in the second half to earn a 73-33 Western Michigan D League victory Friday night in Mesick.
The Cardinals (6-16, 5-13 WMD) trailed by six after the first quarter and by 16 at halftime. Clay Shoup had 12 of his team-high 13 points at that point.
The Bulldogs (17-5, 15-3 WMD), though got 34 second half points while limiting Eastern to 10 points total — including just three field goals — in getting the victory.
Mesick was led by Ashtyn Simerson with 31 points — all of which were in the first three quarters. Carter Simmer had 18 points.
Mesick won for the fifth consecutive time in the series between the two schools and the Bulldogs lead the short series with five wins in seven tries. It began in 2018-19.
Eastern lost for the third consecutive game. The Cardinals head to Baldwin for tournament play on Monday to play Walkerville at 7 p.m. The Wildcats defeated the Cardinals in overtime Thurdsay in Custer, 54-53.
Mesick is riding a five-game winning streak into the playoffs. The Bulldogs are off until Wednesday evening when they host Buckley at 5:30 p.m. in district play.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (33)
Shoup 3 6-7 13, Wing 3 0-2 7, Howe 2 2-2 7, Hasenbank 2 1-2 5, Goble 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 10-15 33.
MESICK (73)
Simerson 11 6-6 31, Ham 3 0-0 8, O'Neill 1 0-0 3, Parrish 3 0-0 6, Fleis 1 0-0 2, Hall 1 0-0 2, Simmer 5 3-6 18, Cook 1 0-0 3. Totals: 26 9-12 73.
MC Eastern;12;11;9;1;—;33
Mesick;18;21;20;14;—;73
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (3): Shoup, Wing, Howe. Mesick (11): Simerson 3, Ham 2, Simmer 5. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 7, Mesick 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.