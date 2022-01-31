CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s boys basketball soared to a 76-33 non-conference victory against Hesperia Monday in Custer.
The Cardinals played with just five players — and those five scored a consistent 20 points per quarter until the final frame.
“We were pleased with our defensive effort (Monday),” said Eastern coach Mark Forner. “In particular, James Drake and Nate Wing both played well on the defensive end, keeping their feet and not producing any careless fouls. We have been focusing on lowering our turnovers on the offensive end by making good decisions. We only had 11 tonight — which is a sign of progress. It was a nice win.”
Eli Shoup scored 31 points to go with 11 rebounds for a double-double for Eastern (8-2). Clay Shoup had 20 points — his third straight game of 20 points or more — as he also had eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Wyatt Crawford had 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Hesperia (1-10) was led by Ian Fox and Ethan O’Neal with eight points each.
The Cardinals won for the 14th time in 27 games all-time since 1975-76.
Eastern returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Walkerville for a Western Michigan D Legaue contest.
In the junior varsity game, Hesperia won, 52-25. Eastern was led by Alex Tyndall with 14 points.
HESPERIA (33)
Gould 1 0-0 2, Escaledo 1 0-0 2, Olean 2 1-5 5, Fox 3 0-0 8, McKinnon 1 1-2 3, O’Neal 4 0-0 8. Totals: 14 2-4 33
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (76)
C.Shoup 9 0-0 20, Wing 3 1-5 8, Drake 1 0-0 2, E.Shoup 12 7-9 31. Crawford 5 2-2 15. Totals: 30 10-16 76.
Hesperia 5 6 12 10 — 33
MC Eastern 20 20 20 16 — 76
3-point goals—Hesperia (3): Mosley, Fox 2. Mason County Eastern (6): C.Shoup 2, Wing, Crawford 3. Total fouls—Hesperia 11, Mason County Eastern 6. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Hesperia 52, Mason County Eastern 25. Eastern scoring—Hasenbank 5, Nelson 3, Tyndall 14, Logsden 3.