HESPERIA — Mason County Eastern got a 45-point performance out of Clay Shoup Monday night, but the Cardinals dropped a non-conference game to Hesperia, 66-59, in Hesperia.

Shoup scored 12 of his 45 in the first quarter, and he had 19 by halftime. He sank eight 3-pointers in the game where the schools went back and forth for much of the first half.

“We were able to ride our best player, Clay Shoup, who had an outstanding game,” said Eastern coach Mark Forner. “He tied the school’s single game 3-point record with eight made 3-pointers.”

Forner said he was impressed with the play of the Panthers, too.

“Our guys were sharper tonight when compared to the past couple of games,” he said. “But I was very impressed with how hard and how well the Hesperia kids played. They defended well and shot the ball well.”

Forner noted that the schedule has been a bit against the Cardinals, saying eight of Eastern’s first 10 games were away from Custer.

“We will continue to work hard and improve our game as our schedule gets a little friendlier.”

Hesperia (3-9) was led by Ian Fox with 20 points followed by Maddox Mosley with 18.

The Cardinals (1-9) return to action Wednesday when they host Manistee Catholic in a Western Michigan D League game.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (59)

Tyndall 3 0-1 6, Shoup 12 13-29 45, Wing 3 1-2 8. Totals: 18 14-22 59.

HESPERIA (66)

Gould 1 0-0 2, Escobedo 1 0-0 2, Mosley 7 0-0 18, McFaldo 1 1-2 3, Materdomini 3 2-2 8, Tanner 3 2-3 8, Fox 6 6-9 20, O’Neal 2 1-6 5. Totals: 24 12-22 66.

MC Eastern;18;12;12;17;—;59

Hesperia;15;17;15;19;—;66

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (9): Shoup 8, Wing. Hesperia (6): Mosley 4, Fox 2. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 17, Hesperia 19. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.