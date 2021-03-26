MCBAIN — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team saw its season come to a conclusion Friday as the Cardinals dropped an MHSAA Division 4 district championship game to tourney host McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 51-21.
The Comets (11-3) used a 16-2 scoring edge in the second quarter to take a 26-10 lead at halftime to help earn the victory.
“We couldn’t overcome a quality defense and our own cold shooting,” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “The girls fought hard all 32 minutes and didn’t give an inch. NMC’s size advantage underneath was hard to deal with. They were getting a lot of rebounds right over the top of us.”
The Cardinals (11-8) were led by Corinna Hernandez with six points.
Eastern graduates Lydia Howe, Dawn Jackomino, Jessica Smith, Kaela Blais and Anna Tyndall from the team while also losing foreign-exchange students Lucia Huarte and Astrid Lundstrom.
“Overall, I’m extremely pleased with the season,” Smith said. “These girls have worked hard all year and have done everything that was asked of them: late practices, getting their temperatures checked everyday, wearing masks in practice and competition, playing three games a week.
“They have been a great group of young ladies to coach.”
The Comets will play Frankfort (12-4) in a regional semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Traverse City Central. The Panthers also earned a district title by defeating a team from the Western Michigan D League Friday, Mesick, 58-30, in Mesick.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (21)
L.Howe 2 0-0 5, H.Howe 1 1-2 3, Huarte 0 3-4 3, Jackomino 1 0-1 2, Smith 0 1-2 1, Hernandez 2 0-1 6, Tyndall 0 1-4 1. Totals: 6 6-14 21.
MCBAIN NORTHERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN (51)
Ebels 3 5-8 11, Krick 2 4-7 9, Rozeveld 2 2-4 6, Yount 3 2-4 8, Bennett 6 5-9 17, Langton 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 17-34 51.
MC Eastern;8;2;5;6;—;21
McBain NMC;10;16;9;16;—;51
Three-point goals—Mason County Eastern (3): L.Howe, Hernandez 2. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (1): Krick. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 22, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 15. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: Tyndall.