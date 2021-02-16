MUSKEGON — Mason County Central's girls basketball team was unable to convert its free throws down the stretch and left Oakridge with a stinging 41-39 loss Tuesday in Muskegon.
The Spartans shot just 3-of-14 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and were 7-of-22 for the game in the defeat. Oakridge, conversely, converted 16-of-23 free throws for the contest to earn the victory.
"It was a close game throughout," said Central coach Mike Weinert. "We led at every break except at the end. I don't think we didn't lose the lead until the (end of the game).
"I was proud of the girls and the energy they brought," Weinert said of his Spartans, who played their fifth game in seven nights. "They played their hearts out. We didn't just quite get it."
Leah Lowry was the hero for the Eagles as she hit both of her free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining for the victory. She led the Eagles with 13 points.
Central's Wren Nelson had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (39)
Quigley 1 1-2 4, Banks 1 0-0 3, Tyron 2 1-10 6, Peterson 1 0-0 3, Weinert 1 0-0 3, Jensen 1 2-3 5, Nelson 6 3-7 15. Totals: 13 7-22 39.
OAKRIDGE (41)
Blackburn 2 0-0 4, Stewart 1 3-6 5, Lowry 2 9-13 13, Pastor 1 0-0 3, Ruel 2 0-0 4, A.Lundquist 2 0-0 4, G.Lundquist 1 0-0 2, Jozsa 1 4-4 6. Totals: 12 16-23 41.
MC Central;11;7;13;8;—;39
Oakridge;6;11;11;13;—;41
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (6): Quigley, Banks, Tyron, Petersen, Weinert, Jensen. Oakridge (1): Pastor. Total fouls—Mason County Central 22, Oakridge 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Oakridge: Lowry.