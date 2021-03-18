SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team suffered a 53-29 setback in their regular season finale at the hands of North Muskegon Thursday in Scottville.
The Norsemen jumped out to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter, and they had a commanding 31-11 lead by halftime.
Mason County Central (1-12) was led by Will Chye with 11 points and six rebounds. Nick Trivisonno had 5 rebounds. North Muskegon was led by Brennan McManus with 21 points.
The Spartans will return to action in an MHSAA Division 3 district quarterfinal Tuesday when they travel to Evart for a 5:30 p.m. contest against the districts hosts.
North Muskegon (6-7) has one more regular season game scheduled — at Oakridge Saturday afternoon — before the Norsemen play Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in an MHSAA Division 3 district quarterfinal game against Morley-Stanwood in Holton.
NORTH MUSKEGON (53)
Nadeau 1 0-0 2, Pannucci 1 0-0 3, T.McManus 2 2-2 8, B.McManus 8 0-0 21, Eckhardt 3 0-0 8, Rouse 1 0-0 2, Schotts 2 0-0 5, Gallo 1 0-0 2, Bogue 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 2-2 53.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (29)
Chye 2 3-4 11, Wagner 2 0-0 5, Perrone 3 0-0 7, Myer 3 0-1 6. Totals: 12 3-5 29.
N.Muskegon;15;16;15;7;—;53
MC Central;5;6;6;12;—;29
Three-point goals—North Muskegon (11): Pannucci, T.McManus 2, B.McManus 5, Eckhardt 2, Schotts. Mason County Central (2): Wagner, Perrone. Total fouls—North Muskegon 10, Mason County Central 4. Fouled out—none.