MANISTEE — Mason County Central's boys basketball team broke the seal on the win column with a 51-34 victory at Manistee Friday night.
The Spartans were able to shake free of the Chippewas in the second half, outscoring their hosts, 31-16.
"We kind of looked like a team that look like we played the night before in the first half," said Central coach Tim Genson, referring to Thursday's loss to Ravenna back in Scottville. "They were energetic and getting to loose balls and getting second and third opportunities. I think we got a six or seven-point lead in the first half.
"We made a little adjustment against their zone and Will (Chye) came out and hit a couple early threes (and) got fouled going to the basket. We just kind of stretched it out to get to 15 by the end of the quarter."
Chye finished with a career-high 26 points to go with six rebounds, two assists and three steals. Jayden Perrone added 11 points, six rebounds and two assists. Kolten Myer had six points and six rebounds. Jack VanderHaag had two assists.
"I thought Kolten came in the second half had some nice finishes. He got some big rebounds, and he was more assertive."
Caiden Cudney led Manistee with eight points.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (51)
Chye 6 11-14 26, Perrone 4 3-3 11, Trivisonno 0 2-4 2, Draper 2 1-2 6, Myer 2 2-3 6, VanderHaag 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 19-28 51.
MANISTEE (34)
Huber 1 0-0 3, G.Schlaff 1 4-4 6, D.Schlaff 2 0-0 6, Cudney 3 0-0 6, Rischel 2 0-0 4, Adamski 0 2-2 2, Fett 1 0-2 2, Mikula 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 7-10 34.
MC Central;13;7;20;11;—;51
Manistee;10;8;7;9;—;34
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (3): Chye 2, Draper. Manistee (5): Huber, D.Schaff 2, Cudney 2. Total fouls—Mason County Central 12, Manistee 17. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Manistee: Cudney, bench.