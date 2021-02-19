RAVENNA — Mason County Central's boys basketball team could climb out of a 23-point halftime deficit on the road in Ravenna as the Spartans fell, 77-64, Friday night.
The Spartans (0-5) looked to rally back in the fourth quarter, but they were unable to do so.
"We played a solid second half," said Central coach Tim Genson. "We got down here and got a little shellshocked."
The Spartans had three players in double figures, led by Will Chye's 25 points and seven rebounds. Jayden Perrone added 15 points, four rebounds and two assists, and Zach Draper scored 13 points and had three steals.
"It was nice to see Zach break out," Genson said.
The Bulldogs (3-2) were led by Kyle Beebe with 24 points.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (64)
Chye 10 5-9 25, Perrone 7 2-4 15, Trivisonno 1 0-4 2, Draper 6 2-2 13, Patterson 0 1-2 1, VanderHaag 2 0-1 4, Kimes 1 2-2 4. Totals: 25 12-24 64.
RAVENNA (77)
Beebe 9 2-2 14, Nutt 1 0-0 3, Jones 5 0-0 14, May 4 0-0 9, Cook 3 0-1 8, Emery 4 4-5 12, Schullo 3 0-2 7. Totals: 29 6-10 77.
MC Central;11;12;16;25;—;64
Ravenna;23;23;15;16;—;77
Three-point goals—Mason County Central (2): Perrone, Draper. Ravenna (12): Beebe 4, Nutt, Jones 4, May, Cook, Schullo. Total fouls—Mason County Central 11, Ravenna 21. Fouled out—Mason County Central: VanderHaag. Ravenna: Emery.